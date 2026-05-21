MOL Inks First Annual LNG Bunkering Deal for Car Carriers in North America

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed its first annual contract for liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering for car carriers at the Port of Vancouver, expanding LNG fuel supply arrangements for its growing fleet of LNG-fueled vessels operating on North American trade routes.

The agreement with Canada-based Seaspan Energy follows MOL’s first LNG bunkering operation on the west coast of North America in March 2025, which the company said marked the first such operation by a Japanese shipping company in the region.

MOL said the first LNG bunkering under the new annual contract was completed on April 29.

North America is a major trade lane for car carriers and securing stable LNG fuel supply in the region has become increasingly important following the delivery of new LNG-fueled vessels, the company said.

MOL added that the agreement forms part of efforts to establish a stable regional LNG procurement framework while supporting expansion of cleaner marine fuel supply chains.

“The relationship between Seaspan Energy and MOL is highly valued. MOL was the first car carrier operator to receive LNG bunkering services in the Port of Vancouver, and we are proud to continue supporting their operations in Vancouver through this annual LNG bunkering agreement.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing lower-emission marine transportation and supporting the industry's transition toward net-zero GHG emissions,” said Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy.

“We are very pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Seaspan Energy through this contract for LNG fuel procurement. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our collaboration with Seaspan Energy in the field of clean fuels, including bio LNG, and remain committed to offering our customers more pathways toward cleaner supply chains,” added Daisuke Fujihashi, General Manager of MOL’s Marine Fuel GX Division.