MOL Mulls Cow Dung for Fuel

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and a group of industry partners have launched a study into the benefits of producing biomethane from cow dung.

The dung is expected to be sourced from the thriving dairy industry in Hamanaka, Hokkaido, and be used for industry and shipping fuel.

MOL points to its desirability as it can be used in existing gas infrastructure and transport.

The European Biogas Association states that using manure from livestock farming for biogas production has positive environmental and economic impacts including reducing GHG emissions by replacing fossil fuels, mitigating air, soil, and water pollution through improved manure management, and diversifying farmers’ income.

MOL's partners in the study are Hamanaka Town, JA Hamanaka, Takanashi Milk Products, Hokkaido Gas Co. and MOL Sunflower.



