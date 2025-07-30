MOL Names Dual-fuel VLCC Newbuilding Chartered by Equinor

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has held a naming ceremony for the newbuilding very large crude carrier (VLCC) Energia Viking for Equinor, at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering shipyard in China.

The Energia Viking is the first LNG dual-fuel VLCC delivered by the MOL Group and sailing under a charter contract with Equinor.

The vessel is equipped with an LNG fuel tank with a capacity exceeding 10,000m3, enabling long-distance transportation and allowing for flexible transport plans.

In addition, with consideration for crew comfort, MOL has introduced a third place onboard called IKOI, which serves as a relaxing space distinct from both living places and working areas.

This is the first time that IKOI has been introduced on a VLCC operated by MOL.

To achieve sustainable decarbonization in the LNG shipping industry, the company is proactively adopting LNG as a low-carbon fuel through an immediate approach, aiming to deploy 90 LNG/methanol-fueled vessels by 2030.

About 40 LNG fueled vessels, including the Energia Viking, are being developed, and six VLCCs are scheduled to be delivered one after another starting in 2025.

Three of those VLCCs, including the Energia Viking, are slated to operate under a charter agreement with Equinor.