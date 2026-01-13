MOL PLUS to Invest in Pyxis to Advance Electric Vessel Deployment

MOL PLUS has decided to invest in Pyxis Maritime, a Singapore-based developer of electric vessels and operator of electric boat charging stations, as part of efforts to promote the commercialization of electric vessels and related infrastructure.

The investment comes as Singapore advances toward its national net-zero target for 2050. From 2030, all new harbor craft operating in the Port of Singapore will be required to be fully electric, capable of using B100 biofuel, or compatible with net-zero fuels such as hydrogen.

MOL PLUS said the investment is intended to accelerate the social implementation and commercialization of electric vessels and charging infrastructure together with Pyxis. In addition to providing capital, MOL PLUS will support Pyxis’ technology and business development and facilitate business collaboration by drawing on resources within and outside the MOL Group.

The partnership brings together startup-led innovation with operational expertise in shipping, ports and fleet management, reflecting growing industry alignment around maritime electrification.

Separately, on November 12, 2025, MOL (Asia Oceania) signed a heads of agreement with Pyxis to study the potential establishment of an integrated business model to promote electric vessels and charging infrastructure.

Pyxis is a maritime electrification technology start-up focused on the development and manufacturing of electric vessels and the operation of charging stations. The company aims to support mass commercialization and adoption of electric coastal vessels to accelerate maritime decarbonisation while improving vessel performance and management.

MOL PLUS is the corporate venture arm of the MOL Group, working with startup companies to generate new businesses and value for the shipping industry.