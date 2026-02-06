MOL Takes Delivery of LPG-Fueled VLGC on Charter with TotalEnergies

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel very large gas carrier (VLGC), Energia Grandeur.

The vessel was ordered by MOL group company MOL Energia from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, with delivery taking place off Mokpo port in South Korea on January 29, 2026.

Energia Grandeur will operate under a time charter contract for CSSA Chartering and Shipping Services SA, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

The vessel is a dual-fuel carrier capable of operating on LPG and heavy fuel oil. According to MOL, operation on LPG reduces carbon dioxide emissions by around 20% and sulphur oxides, particulate matter and other pollutants by about 90% compared with heavy fuel oil. The vessel is also designed to transport ammonia.

Energia Grandeur has an overall length of 230 meters, a breadth of 32.25 meters and a cargo tank capacity of 88,000 cubic meters. The vessel is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The ship is equipped with a shaft generator to improve operational efficiency and incorporates specifications aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional LPG dual-fuel VLGCs. Financing for the vessel includes the use of a transition-linked loan.