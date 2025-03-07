MOL’s Green Hydrogen Production Vessel Makes First Onshore Delivery

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that green hydrogen produced from offshore wind using the demonstration yacht Winz Maru was supplied onshore in the central breakwater area of Tokyo, as part of the Wind Hunter Project.

This marks the first time in the world that a ship has supplied green hydrogen, produced on its own while underway, for use on shore, according to MOL.

Between FY 2021 and FY2 023, MOL conducted a demonstration test in Omura Bay in Sasebo City with the Winz Maru, successfully completing all phases of hydrogen production, storage and usage of stored hydrogen onboard.

Since, MOL has focused on supplying domestically produced green hydrogen from the Winz Maru in Tokyo Bay to onshore facilities.

The Winz Maru simplifies handling and transportation of hydrogen, a difficult process for hydrogen gas, by converting produced green hydrogen to methylcyclohexane (MCH) onboard the vessel in Tokyo Bay.

To ensure sufficient supply, MOL has modified the MCH tanks and added turbine generators to the vessel.

In addition, safety measures have been taken in light of rougher sea conditions in Tokyo Bay, compared to Omura Bay.

MOL plans to continue its green hydrogen production activities in Tokyo Bay, producing about 100 Nm3 of hydrogen, or the equivalent of about 200 liters of MCH, in FY 2025, while at the same time supplying electricity to a trailer home and other facilities in the central breakwater area of Tokyo.

MOL is also working on supplying hydrogen and studying a large demonstration vessel for the Wind Hunter.

“Assuming that the hydrogen value chain will be established domestically in the future, we aim to construct and commercialize a large demonstration vessel as early as the 2030s,” MOL said in a statement.