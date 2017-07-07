Monjasa Reports Panama Canal Supply Growth

Physical bunker supplier Monjasa has been active in the Panama Canal since 2011 and established a physical presence for operations and bunker trading in Panama City in 2015. Now one year after the official inauguration of the new locks of the expanded Panama Canal, Monjasa said it has seen supply volumes continually grow.

“Since the opening of the new locks exactly a year ago, we have seen a positive development in the local bunker market,” said Rasmus Jacobsen, Managing Director for Monjasa Americas.

“On a daily basis, we already see sicx ships passing through the new locks, and as the tonnage further increases, we expect this number will increase to eight1, 10, or possibly 12,” Jacobsen said. “As a fuel supplier, this means that we must be able to offer increased flexible to our customers as the waiting time at anchorage for the vessels to transit is gradually reduced.”

Jacobsen continued, “Further, we also acknowledge new customer segments beyond container and bulk carriers voyaging the Canal, including liquefied gas tankers and passenger ships. So, what we are looking at is primarily larger single fuel supplies rather than a significant increase in the total number of supplies.”