Moose Boats Delivers Fireboat to Woodbridge Fire District

San Francisco area boat builder Moose Boats announced it has delivered a powerful customized M3-36 monohull to the Woodbridge Fire District, in California. The M3 will serve as a fireboat in the San Joaquin Delta.

The build features twin 300-horsepower Mercury outboards with a heavy duty outboard protective guard including tow line guides, a tow post and an integrated towing spool. The boat has a dedicated fire pump to flow through two 1,500 GPM Typhoon RC TFT monitors, one cabin-top mounted and one on the bow with VUM for attack hose connection. The fire pump is powered by a Volvo Penta V8 providing ample power for the Darley pump. The boat features Moose Boats’ proprietary integrated dive platform door on port and victim retrieval door on the starboard side. Electronics include a Blue Sea System electrical panel, Lifeline house and start batteries, Furuno 14 inch MFD integrating radar, chart plotter, depth sounder and FLIR. The cabin is heated with a Webasto heating system.

According to Fire Chief Darin Downey, funds for the boat were awarded by the county’s Board of Supervisors. “The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors awarded the Woodbridge Fire District funding for a new fireboat. The awarded funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), in which a large portion of ARPA funds are intended for public safety.”

The M3 will respond to calls for service within the San Joaquin Delta and its islands, providing fire and medical response. The boat will support the Coast Guard, San Joaquin County Sheriffs, and its surrounding mutual aid partners.

“The Woodbridge Fire District is an all risk agency covering 197 square miles and approximately 500 linear miles of the San Joaquin Delta with 4 fire stations. Our jurisdictional responsibilities include the San Joaquin River and many of the sloughs and marinas between Stockton and Terminous. The new fireboat will be berthed at Tower Park Marina,” Downey said.