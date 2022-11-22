Moran Towing Orders Tug Pair from Master Boat Builders

Coden, Ala. shipbuilder Master Boat Builders on Tuesday announced it has executed a contract to build two new tugboats for Moran Towing Corporation based in New Canaan, Conn.

Naval architect and marine engineering firm, Crowley Engineering Services created the tugboat design, which will meet U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter-M regulations and will be classed through the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The new tugboats will have an overall length of 86 feet, beam of 36 feet and produce a bollard pull of over 55 metric tons. The vessel will feature two Caterpillar main engines (3512E), EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 2,549 horsepower, along with two Kongsberg thrusters (US 205S FP), and a Markey Machinery Company bow winch (DEPC-48).

The new tugs will be the first that Master Boat Builders will build for Moran Towing. Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders, said, “Moran is one of the most respected tugboat operators in the U.S. and we are honored they have chosen us to build their next set of tugs.”

“We look forward to working with Master Boat on this project. Master Boat has a great reputation for delivering quality equipment on a consistent basis and we hope this new contract will lead to future opportunities for collaboration between the two companies,” said Sean Perreault, vice president, engineering services of Moran Towing. “While we have an ongoing commitment to our traditional suppliers, our demand from customers has given us the opportunity to work with new partners that we hope will become long term relationships.”