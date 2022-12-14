Mountevans Appointed Baltic Exchange Council Chairman

Jeffrey Mountevans has been appointed Chairman of the Baltic Exchange Council, effective January 1, 2023. He succeeds Denis Petropoulos, who has held the position since June 2019.

A former Lord Mayor of London (2015/2016) and ex-Clarksons shipbroker, Mountevans is an elected hereditary cross-bench member of the House of Lords where he plays an active role on maritime, defense and Reserves and Cadet issues. He was made an Honorary Life Member of the Baltic Exchange in 2016.

The Baltic Exchange Council is the Baltic Exchange's governing body which sets its strategy for membership services, social responsibility and charities as well as relationships with members, government, regulatory bodies and the wider shipping industry.

Baltic Exchange Chief Executive Mark Jackson, said, “I would like to thank Denis Petropoulos for his tireless support as Chairman and look forward to working closely with Lord Mountevans. He is a highly respected, energetic and well-known figure in the maritime world whose experience and wise counsel will be of great benefit to me and the Baltic Exchange. The Baltic Council is a key body which gives voice to our international membership and ensures that our products and services meet their needs.”

Mountevans said, “I have always been a passionate supporter of the Baltic Exchange and its vital role within the shipping community in London and beyond. The coming years are crucial in the Baltic's development as a provider of trusted data and standards as the industry grapples with digitisation and decarbonisation. I hope to ensure that the members’ needs are met and to promote the Baltic Exchange at the highest levels."

Mountevans served as Chairman of Maritime London from 2013-2021 and Chairman of Maritime UK (2014-2015). He was Chairman of the Advisory Board for London International Shipping Week 2015, 17, 19 and 21. In 2015 he chaired the Maritime Growth Study, a major study of UK maritime competitiveness for the Department for Transport, which charted a wide ranging strategy for promoting Britain’s maritime industries.

Mountevans has been involved in shipbroking for 40 years and was Managing Director of Gas at Clarksons from 2001-14. He is also an Honorary Captain in the Royal Naval Reserve.