MOVE Plans Methanol-fueled RoRo Vessel

New Zealand based MOVE Logistics Group revealed its plans to order a new coastal roll-on, roll-off (RORO) vessel capable of running on methanol fuel.

Earlier this year, MOVE secured $10 million in co-investment funds from transport agency Waka Kotahi to support coastal shipping initiatives that improve the competitiveness of domestic coastal shipping, reduce freight sector greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resilience.

Waka Kotahi has endorsed the proposal by MOVE for its vessel design that includes a methanol tank and pipework installation during construction. This ensures the new vessel is ready for the swap-in of carbon-friendly methanol powered engines as they become available.

Executive Director of MOVE, Chris Dunphy, said, “MOVE is committed to decarbonization of freight and logistics activities. Our decision to invest alongside Waka Kotahi demonstrates the very real nature of how a former trucking company can become truly multi-modal and offer resilience to our clients via coastal shipping.”

The new, fit-for-purpose RORO vessel will be able to berth wheeled cargo into at least 13 New Zealand ports, without the need for any new port infrastructure to be built. The vessel will initially operate three sailings a week between Nelson and New Plymouth and provide an additional sea bridge between the North and South Islands.

General Manager of MOVE Oceans, Dale Slade, said, “This new vessel will not only provide a reliable mode of transport, but operational efficiencies will also amplify the carbon reduction efforts of MOVE and Waka Kotahi. The expansion of coastal shipping will be transformative for the economies of regional New Zealand.”