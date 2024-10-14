Marine Link
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

MPA Calls for Electric Patrol Craft Proposals

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 14, 2024

Copyright Dackshina/AdobeStock

Copyright Dackshina/AdobeStock

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for design and development proposals for its electric patrol craft, as part of efforts to decarbonize and digitalize maritime operations.

In addition to meeting MPA’s operational requirements, the designs must include safety features such as advanced battery management systems, secure battery compartments to maintain fire, gastight, and watertight integrity, and intelligent cooling systems for optimal thermal management. Proposals must also include efficient charging and battery replacement solutions to support extended operations.

The electric patrol craft designs must integrate autonomous and digital capabilities, including remote operation from shore-based control centers and advanced collision detection systems. Lightweight construction should be adopted to ensure vessels’ operational performance while maintaining stability, seaworthiness, and energy efficiency.

Find further details on the MPA website for details and submission guidelines. Proposals deadline: December 14, 2024, 2359 hrs (Singapore time).

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Race Against Time
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

It’s [Menck] Hammer Time!

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week