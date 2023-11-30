MPA and IACS Collaborate on Maritime Initiatives

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on various maritime digitalization and decarbonization initiatives.

The LOI was signed by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, and Nick Brown, Council Chairman of IACS, at the sidelines of the 33rd session of the IMO Assembly in London this week.

Under the LOI, both parties will consider the development of technical standards and unified requirements to ensure that new maritime solutions are safely implemented. The LOI will focus on key areas such as smart and autonomous ships, digitalization and cybersecurity, marine electrification and the use of zero- and low-carbon fuels onboard vessels.

Both parties will have regular information and knowledge exchange, including discussions on industry challenges and opportunities, standards, best practices and emerging technologies.

Brown said: “This novel arrangement with the Singapore MPA will assist IACS’ efforts to keep safety at the forefront of the decarbonization agenda by facilitating access to the data and expertise of one of shipping’s key bunkering and global hub ports. By looking at the entire future fuel supply chain, IACS will be better able to address all the risk and mitigation measures that will need to be implemented onboard vessels and so ensure that safety considerations are front and center when evaluating the prioritization and deployment of the new fuels and technologies necessary to support the industry’s transition to a decarbonized future.”



