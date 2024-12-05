MPA and MISC Partner Up for Maritime Ops Digitalization

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Malaysia’s MISC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in innovation, research and development (R&D) and test-bedding activities, to advance digital transformation in the maritime industry.

As part of the three-year arrangement, both parties will focus on integrating sustainable digital technologies into marine operations, enhance processes through data-sharing initiatives and cybersecurity innovations.

These include exchanging data and technology trials between MISC and MPA for tankers through the Just-in-time Planning and Coordination platform under digitalPort@SGTM, data sharing and cloud services to support the use of e-clearances and e-certificates in the Port of Singapore and onboard Singapore-registered ships and conducting cyber solution trials with the Maritime Cyber Assurance and Operations Centre.

They will also collaborate with Singapore’s vibrant research ecosystem to explore the use of artificial intelligence, digital twins, and semi-autonomous vessel operations to improve shipping efficiency and safety.

Additionally, the partnership will prioritize talent development, identify emerging skillsets for onshore ship management, upskill seafarers to operate alternative-fueled vessels, and ensure a future-ready workforce for the maritime industry through training under the Maritime Energy Training Facility.

“MISC, with its expertise in ship management and sustainable shipping practices, is a good partner for MPA to develop solutions to help digitalize and optimize shipping operations. We look forward to deepening our partnership with MISC Marine to transform the work for seafarers and professionals for more resilient and efficient shipping services,” said Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA.

“This MoU underscores our shared commitment to harnessing digital innovation, enhancing ship management efficiency, and preparing the workforce for advancements in alternative fuels and cutting-edge technologies,” added Zahid Osman, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of MISC Berhad.