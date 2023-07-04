MPA Singapore and LR Sign ‘Silk Alliance’ MoU

Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at collaborating on a fleet-specific decarbonisation strategy for ‘The Silk Alliance’ cross-industry initiative to enable zero-emission shipping across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The collaboration includes driving investments into scalable fuel supply infrastructure to meet the demand of members of The Silk Alliance and potential wider regional bunkering demands for alternative fuels.

Launched in May 2022, The Silk Alliance inaugural members include port operator, PSA; shipowners, MSC Shipmanagement, Pacific International Lines PIL), Wan Hai Lines, X-Press Feeders, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.; shipyard, Seatrium; bunker logistical supplier, Singfar International; engine manufacturer, Wärtsilä; ship manager, Wilhelmsen Ship Management; and financial institutions, the Asian Development Bank and ING.

The Silk Alliance was initially focused on a baseline fleet that predominantly bunkers in Singapore and sails across Asia, East Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and the Pacific Islands. As the implementation phase rolls out, the baseline fleet’s demand is expected to eventually aggregate further to other regional hubs and deepsea routes, such as the Singapore-Rotterdam green and digital shipping corridor.

Existing partners of The Silk Alliance have conducted a feasibility scenario analysis for green shipping for an in-scope fleet of container ships.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, said: “MPA is pleased to be part of The Silk Alliance to accelerate the decarbonisation of container trade. The Silk Alliance will enable key stakeholders in Singapore to chart the transition towards low- and zero-carbon options. As the world’s largest transhipment container port and bunkering hub, Singapore will take active steps to support the decarbonisation of the container trade in line with IMO’s Revised Strategy to reduce emissions from shipping.”



