MPCC Announces Newbuild and Retrofit Plans

MPC Container Ships (MPCC) on Monday announced plans to retrofit several of its ships and build one new vessel as part of its ongoing fleet renewal and decarbonization strategy.

The Norwegian shipowner said it has entered into joint retrofit agreements with various charter customers, under which both the charterer and MPCC will share the costs of retrofit investments followed by an extension of the vessels time-charter contracts.

MPCC also said it has partnered with Denmark-based Unifeeder in a joint investment for the construction of a 1,250 TEU dual-fuel methanol newbuilding. Scheduled for delivery in late 2026, this vessel will be under a seven-year time-charter agreement with Unifeeder post-delivery.