MSC Baltic III Grounded, Crew Safe

Canada’s Marine Communications and Traffic Services received a MAYDAY on Saturday from the MSC Baltic III as it ran aground located approximately 12 nautical miles outside the entrance to Bay of Islands, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The vessel reported a loss of power, and unable to secure an anchor in the adverse conditions, grounded in Wild Cove west of Lark Harbour. All 20 crew have been airlifted to safety.

Weather in the area continues to be a factor as work is underway to assess the situation and determine the next steps. Canadian Coast Guard crews and Eastern Canada Response Corporation representatives are establishing a staging area in Lark Harbour.

An emergency zone (2 nautical miles) has been established around the incident area.

A salvage team contracted by the shipowner owner is on its way to the location.

NL Maritime reports that CCGS Jean Goodwill has been loaded with pollution control equipment and will head to the West Coast to standby and assist as required.