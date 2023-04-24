MSC Cruises' New LNG-fueled Ship Completes Sea Trials

MSC Cruises’ second liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered ship MSC Euribia has completed sea trials ahead of planned delivery in the coming weeks.

Flowing four days of "intensive systems tests" in the Atlantic Ocean, MSC Cruises’ latest flagship will receive finishing touches at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France before being officially delivered to MSC Cruises on May 31.

Cleaner burning LNG is set to play a key role in the transition to the decarbonization of international shipping, reducing local air pollutant emissions like sulphur oxides by up to 99% and nitrogen oxides by up to 85%. LNG also offers up to a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and is paving the way for the uptake of sustainable non-fossil fuels such as bio- and synthetic LNG.

The ship will also feature shore power plug-in connectivity to reduce carbon emissions in port, advanced wastewater treatment systems designed in line with the United Nations’ shipping body the International Maritime Organization, comprehensive waste recycling, underwater radiated noise management system to help limit disturbance to marine life and a range of onboard energy efficient equipment to optimize engine use and hotel energy needs to further reduce emissions.

MSC Euribia will be MSC Cruises’ 22nd ship to join its fleet and be able to accommodate up to 6,327 passengers. The ship will be officially named on June 8 in Copenhagen, Denmark before sailing a maiden inaugural season in Northern Europe from her homeport in Kiel, Germany.