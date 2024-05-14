MSC 108 to Discuss Red Sea Attacks

The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) will meet in person for its 108th session at IMO Headquarters in London from May 15 to 24, 2024.

The Committee will address the urgent issue of maritime security in the Red Sea area. Since the hijacking of the MV Galaxy Leader in November 2023, which is still detained, there have been over 40 incidents where ships have been threatened or attacked in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. These attacks have targeted seafarers, several of whom have been killed or suffered life-changing injuries. The attacks have had a considerable impact on trade and the environment.

The Committee is expected to consider a proposed resolution condemning the attacks. The Committee will discuss various documents and proposals for actions to address some of the challenges seafarers and ships are facing in the area.

Development of a code for autonomous ships

Rapid technological innovations are driving the development of autonomous ships, whether they are controlled remotely or are fully independent of human interaction. IMO is working to develop a non-mandatory goal-based Code for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) to ensure these ships operate safely and in coexistence with conventional ships.

The Committee will continue work to develop a MASS Code at this session, taking into account the various documents submitted to MSC 108 as well as the Joint MSC-LEG-FAL Working Group on MASS (MASS-JWG), which brings together the Maritime Safety, Legal and Facilitation Committees.

Given the significant volume of work to be completed, the Committee is expected to update the road map for developing a non-mandatory MASS code and establish relevant intersessional working and correspondence groups to continue the work.

Development of a safety regulatory framework for ships using new technologies and fuels

A correspondence group was established at the Committee’s last session (MSC 107) to start working on the need to ensure the safe operation of new technologies and alternative fuels. The Committee will consider the report of the Correspondence Group on the Development of a Safety Regulatory Framework to Support the Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships Using New Technologies and Alternative Fuels.

The report includes a summary list of fuels and technologies that could support the reduction of GHG emissions from ships, as well as an assessment of technical aspects, hazards, and risks to ship/shoreside for each of these listed fuels and technologies. Safety obstacles and gaps in existing regulations were also assessed.

Revision of the Guidelines on maritime cyber risk management

The Committee will consider submissions from various Member States and observer organizations regarding the revision of the Guidelines on maritime cyber risk management (MSC-FAL.1/Circ.3/Rev.2).

The use of advanced communication technologies and cyber-connected systems in the maritime sector has significantly increased. Such systems support more efficient operations on vessels and in ports but can entail increased cyber-related threats and risks.

The guidelines cover standards and best practices for cyber risk management. The Committee will consider the proposals put forward to update these guidelines and discuss next steps to enhance maritime cybersecurity.

Addressing violence and harassment in the maritime sector

The Committee will consider, with a view to adoption, draft amendments to the Seafarers' Training, Certification and Watchkeeping Code (STCW Code), to prevent and respond to violence and harassment in the maritime sector, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault. The draft amendments were approved by MSC 107 and reviewed by the joint ILO/IMO Tripartite Working Group to Identify and Address Seafarers' Issues and the Human Element (JTWG), which met in February 2024.

The draft amendments are included in table A-VI/1-4 (Specification of minimum standard of competence in personal safety and social responsibilities) of the STCW Code. They outline new mandatory minimum requirements for basic training and instruction for all seafarers. These aim to equip seafarers with knowledge and understanding of violence and harassment, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault, and information on how to prevent and respond to incidents.

The Committee will discuss recommendations from the JTWG, including the launching of awareness campaigns and other further measures applicable to Administrations, shipping companies, social partners and UN agencies to address violence and harassment, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault.

Certification of fishing vessel personnel

The Committee will consider, with a view to adoption, a draft revised annex to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel, 1995 (1995 STCW-F Convention), along with the draft new Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel Code (STCW-F Code).

The STCW-F Convention is a binding treaty that sets certification, watchkeeping and minimum training requirements for crews of fishing vessels. A review of the Convention, completed by the Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW) has resulted in updated provisions of the treaty to respond to the current needs of the fishing industry. An associated new mandatory Code on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel (STCW-F), containing minimum standards of competence, has been developed.

The draft revised annex to the STCW-F Convention and new Code support harmonization of qualifications by introducing a minimum level of competence for personnel, working on fishing vessels, to which the Convention applies. This, in turn, facilitates free mobility of fishers and recognition of certificates between countries that have ratified and implemented the STCW-F Convention.

Guidelines on the medical examination of fishers

The Committee will consider for approval new draft guidelines on the medical examination of fishers. The draft guidelines were finalized by the Joint ILO/IMO Working Group (JWG) on Guidelines on the Medical Examination of Fishers. They aim to improve the process of undertaking medical examination of fishers worldwide, enhancing health and safety of fishers, while contributing to reducing fishing sector accidents and fatalities.

Amendments to the 1974 SOLAS Convention and associated instruments on safety

The Committee will consider, with a view to adoption, draft amendments to the following IMO instruments related to safety:

1974 SOLAS Convention: Draft amendments to chapter II-1 of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) 1974, on the structure of ships, to include a new section requiring emergency towing arrangements to be fitted on ships other than tankers.

Draft amendments to chapters II-2 and V of SOLAS 1974, on oil fuel parameters other than flashpoint; fire detection within control stations and cargo control rooms; fire safety of ro-ro passenger ships; and reporting of the loss of containers.

IGF Code: Draft amendments to the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code), including regulations pertaining to specific requirements for ships using natural gas as fuel; bunkering operations; and manufacture and testing for the fuel containment system.

Grain Code: Draft amendments to the International Code for the Safe Carriage of Grain in Bulk (Grain Code), introducing a new class of loading conditions for special compartments.

2011 ESP Code: Draft amendments to the International Code on the Enhanced Programme of Inspections during Surveys of Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers, 2011 (2011 ESP Code), regarding procedures for approval and certification of a firm engaged in thickness measurement of hull structures.

LSA Code: Draft amendments to the International Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Code, regarding the in-water performance of lifejackets; single fall and hook systems; and lowering speed of survival craft and rescue boats.

FSS Code: Draft amendments to the International Code for Fire Safety Systems (FSS Code), with regards to fire safety of ro-ro passenger ships.

IMDG Code: Draft amendments to the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code (IMDG Code), including updates throughout the document from list of contents, foreword and preamble, parts 1 to 7, to the appendices and index. This covers parts 1 (General provisions, definitions and training), 2 (Classification), 3 (Dangerous goods list, special provisions and exceptions), 4 (Packing and tank provisions), 5 (Consignment procedures), 6 (Construction and testing of packagings, intermediate bulk containers, large packagings, portable tanks, multiple-element gas containers, and road tank vehicles, and 7 (Provisions concerning transport operations).

The Committee will also consider other mandatory instruments, with a view to adoption: Performance standards for protective coatings (resolutions MSC.215(82) and MSC.288(87)) as well as Requirements for maintenance, thorough examination, operational testing, overhaul and repair of lifeboats and rescue boats, launching appliances and release gear (resolution MSC.402(96)).

Piracy and armed robbery

Incidents of piracy and armed robbery of ships reported to IMO have increased by approximately 15% between 2022 and 2023. According to information received and made available via IMO's Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) platform, 150 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were reported to the Organization as having occurred or been attempted in 2023, compared to 131 reported incidents in 2022. While the full report for 2024 are still being compiled, current figures show 43 incidents being reported over the first quarter of 2024 (January to March).

The Committee will discuss these developments and hear updates on IMO work to address piracy and armed robbery at the regional level. This includes initiatives such as the Djibouti Code of Conduct (with Jeddah Amendment), covering the Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden, and the Yaoundé Code of Conduct, covering the Gulf of Guinea.

Reports from Sub-Committees

The Committee will consider the reports of its Sub-Committees, including:

Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW) - 10th session

Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC) - 9th session

Implementation of IMO Instruments (III) - 9th session

Navigation, Communications and Search and Rescue (NCSR) - 10th session

Ship Design and Construction (SDC) - 10th session.



