MSC and ZIM Partner on Transpacific Trade

Container liner shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., announced it has entered into a new long-term operational cooperation with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) on the Asia - U.S. East Coast and Asia - U.S. Gulf trades.

The new services are scheduled to be launched in February 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and filings, ZIM said.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, said, "This important collaboration reflects ZIM's commitment to both delivering an outstanding shipping solution to its customers, and taking continuous proactive steps to enhance efficiencies in our network. It is the direct outcome of our fleet renewal program which has greatly enhanced ZIM's competitive position, particularly on the Asia to US East Coast trade. We are pleased to, once again, join forces with MSC, an industry leader and ZIM's long-standing trusted partner, to augment our network while upholding our customer-centric approach and commitment to the highest levels of service.

"Consistent with ZIM's focus on decarbonization, this partnership will promote greater utilization of larger and more eco-friendly tonnage, including our LNG-powered vessels. I am proud that ZIM is the first carrier to introduce LNG capacity to the Asia to US East Coast trade and currently offers two services fully operated by these green vessels, giving us a unique competitive position in this strategic trade. As market conditions continue to evolve, we intend to remain agile and are well positioned to capitalize on additional attractive opportunities that will benefit ZIM both operationally and financially," Glickman continued.

The three-year agreement between ZIM and MSC includes slot swap and vessel sharing agreements. The cooperation scope includes six services with connection between Asia to the U.S. East Coast, West Coast of Mexico, Caribbean ports and U.S. Gulf ports, as detailed in the proposed port rotations below:

ZIM Seven Stars (Z7S): Singapore – Laem Chabang – Yantian – Cai Mep – Singapore – Suez Canal – New York – Baltimore – Norfolk – Suez Canal – Singapore

ZIM Xpress Baltimore (ZXB): Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian – Panama Canal – Cartagena – Charleston – Savannah – Jacksonville – New York – Baltimore – Suez Canal – Singapore

ZIM North Star (ZNS): Pusan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Pusan – Panama Canal – New York – Norfolk – Baltimore – Panama Canal – Pusan

ZIM Container Service Pacific (ZCP): Nansha – Yantian – Xiamen – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Manzanillo, MX – Panama Canal – Kingston – Savannah – Charleston – Wilmington – Kingston – Panama Canal – Nansha

ZIM Gulf Central China Xpress (ZGC): Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Panama Canal – Mobile – Houston – New Orleans – Miami – Freeport – Panama Canal – Rodman – Ningbo

ZIM South Lotus (ZSL): Cai Mep – Xiamen – Yantian – Pusan – Lazaro Cardenas – Panama Canal – Houston – Mobile – Tampa – Miami – Suez Canal – Cai Mep

ZIM will continue operating two independent services to the Pacific Southwest (PSW): ZEX and ZX2, offering extensive connection from Vietnam and China to the US West Coast.

ZIM E-Commerce Xpress (ZEX): Cai Map – Yantian – Los Angeles – Cai Mep

ZIM Central China Xpress (ZX2): Shanghai – Ningbo – Los Angeles – Shanghai

ZIM noted it will also continue its existing agreement with MSC to the Pacific Northwest (PNW), under its ZIM North Pacific (ZNP): Yantian – Shanghai – Qingdao – Pusan – Vancouver –Yantian