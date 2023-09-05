MSC's New 24,000 TEU Containership Named in Italy

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) on Monday held a naming ceremony for its new ultra large containership MSC Nicola Mastro in Intaly's Port of Trieste.

The 400-meter-long 24,116 TEU newbuild was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation's Jiangnan Shipyard as part of MSC's new record-breaking Celestino Maresca class, among the world's largest containerships.

"At MSC, we continue to modernize our fleet and are investing in the most fuel-efficient vessels by design. The MSC Nicola Mastro is one of those vessels," said MSC CEO Soren Toft.

After calling at China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Israel, France and Italy, MSC Nicola Mastro arrived at the Trieste Marine Terminal (TMT) for the ceremony. The ship is the largest to ever dock in Italy.

MSC Group President Diego Aponte paid tribute to Captain Nicola Mastro, whom the vessel is named after: "He was one of the most important pillars of MSC. A great professional, one of the best captains of our fleet. A cheerful person who always found a solution to everything. But above all a very close friend with whom I travelled the world, and I’ve learned so much from being close to him for so many years."

More than 600 guests attended the ceremony, which also included speeches by MSC Foundation Executive Director Daniela Picco, various local authorities as well as a fantastic performance by violinist Andrea Casta and gymnast Giada Grisetti. This was followed by the ceremonial ribbon cutting and champagne breaking.



