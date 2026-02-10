MTN Agrees to Offer Amazon Leo Satellite Internet for Maritime Connectivity

MTN, a network operator and pioneer in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology adoption, has finalized an agreement to offer Amazon Leo, Amazon’s satellite internet, as an authorized reseller for maritime deployment. MTN will initially provide this service across key maritime industries, including commercial shipping, yachting, offshore, and cruise & ferry, among others.

Powered by a constellation of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, the system will provide lower latency and higher transmission capacity than traditional geostationary satellite solutions, enabling real-time applications, telemetry, remote operations, and hybrid network architectures. In the maritime sector, it will help enable fast onboard Wi-Fi, enhanced crew communications, and efficient vessel operations across global waters, from the North Atlantic to the South Pacific.