Multraship Bolsters Fleet with Brand New Tug

Multraship Towage & Salvage has christened its newest tug, MULTRATUG 36, at its home port of Terneuzen in the Netherlands.

The vessel is a Damen ASD Tug 3212, and represents the latest delivery from the order of three tugs Multraship placed with Damen to expand its fleet further to meet additional customer and project requirements.

MULTRATUG 36 is a 32-meter tug, with a bollard pull of maximum 89.5 tonnes. This vessel is intended for deep-sea and coastal towage, salvage, and other operations.

One of the upcoming projects the tug will support is the Princess Elisabeth Island project, which is the world's first artificial energy island. Located 24 nautical miles off the Belgian coast, this initiative will play a crucial role in Belgium's energy transition.

MULTRATUG 36 has been upgraded to Multraship’s standards and requirements with a series of options, which include compliance with IMO Tier III requirements. This is achieved with the installation of Damen’s in-house developed Marine NOX Reduction system.

This modular, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system reduces NOX emissions by 80% compared with IMO Tier II requirements. Additionally, Damen has equipped the tug with FiFi-1 firefighting systems and has upgraded it for anchor handling and related offshore operations.

“For the Princess Elisabeth Island project, Multraship is responsible for towing and assembling the caissons from Flushing to the island. Each caisson measures 57 meters in length, 30 meters in width, and 30 meters in height, serving as the foundation for the island's structure. This project requires significant towing capacity, and the MULTRATUG 35 and MULTRATUG 36 have been designated for the task”, Multraship’s Managing Director Leendert Muller said.