Multraship Expands Black Sea Presence with New MULTRATUG 30

Dutch towage and salvage company Multraship has welcomed its latest high-performance tug, MULTRATUG 30, built by Sanmar Shipyards.

The 80-ton bollard pull vessel will operate with Bourgas Tug Service, Multraship’s Bulgarian subsidiary, boosting the company’s capacity for harbor and offshore towage in the region, while also strengthening its capabilities in salvage and emergency response.

The new tug was christened on Friday, November 14, at the Passenger Terminal in Bourgas by Miglena Pendjuroff, wife of Dimiter Pendjuroff, General Manager of Bourgas Tug Service, and attended by representatives of the local port community. This comes after Multraship celebrated 20 years of service in the region last month.

Built by Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey to a Robert Allan Ltd. TRAktor-Z 2500SX design, MULTRATUG 30 measures 25.3 meters in length and is designed for both harbour and deep-sea towage. It is fitted with a FiFi 1 firefighting system, including a 4.8 m³ foam tank, allowing it to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

Sanmar, which also builds tugs for its own extensive domestic fleet before selling them to global customers, ensures that all vessels undergo rigorous operational testing, providing new owners with immediate, proven performance. Like all Sanmar-built tugs, MULTRATUG 30 was delivered on demand to meet the customer's specific operational needs.