Dixstone Receives Third Offshore Support Vessel From Holland Shipyards Group

Holland Shipyards Group announced the successful delivery of Men Skey, the third and final Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) in a series of three built for Dixstone. Following the delivery of Men Cren and Men Goe earlier in 2025, this milestone marks the completion of the offshore newbuild program.

With Men Cren already delivered as the first vessel in the series and both sister vessels currently operating successfully along the coast of West Africa, Men Skey will soon join them to further strengthen Dixstone’s offshore support activities in the region.

The three shallow draft (max. 3.5 m) multipurpose support vessels have been designed for versatility and reliability in challenging offshore and nearshore conditions. With a length of 52 meters, a beam of 15 meters and a maximum draft of 3.5 meters, the vessels are ideally suited for shallow water operations.

The Men Skey vessel features:

A 73-ton bollard pull

DP0 station-keeping capability

A 420 m² working deck with 10 t/m² deck strength

1000-meter towing wire and hydraulic shark jaw system

FiFi system with two monitors

Accommodation for up to 14 persons

HVAC systems designed for tropical climates

A hybrid propulsion configuration including two main engines, a bow jet thruster and a central electrically driven azimuth thruster

This combination of power, flexibility and smart engineering enables the vessels to perform anchor handling, towing and supply duties efficiently in West Africa’s demanding offshore environment .