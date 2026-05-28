Multraship Launches Simulator, Training Center With Wärtsilä Technology

Novatug, the innovation and R&D department of Multraship Towage & Salvage, has launched a brand new advanced simulator and training center using technology from Wärtsilä to promote safer operations and strengthen the preparedness and effectiveness of its crew for complex towage, vessel handling and specialist maritime operations.

The new simulator suite, which is based at the group’s headquarters in Terneuzen in the Netherlands, enables masters, towmasters and crews to train in realistic operational scenarios, including complex towing procedures, challenging navigational conditions, project towage operations and emergency response scenarios.

The new training center brings together a state-of-the-art full mission simulator, mixed reality technology, project simulation capabilities and customized digital vessel models that reflect the operational environments and vessel handling requirements of the fleet. This includes a high-fidelity digital model of a Carrousel RAVE Tug, enabling crews to train for tailored and highly specialized maneuvering, towage and vessel handling scenarios.

The training center is supported by a team of experienced trainers, all of whom are active, or recently active, vessel captains. This means they continue to draw on hands-on, on-board experience as they train other crew members alongside their real-world operations.

The introduction of the new state-of-the-art training centre comes as Multraship, together with Novatug, continues to equip its people for increasingly complex and high-pressure situations, while also preparing them for the operational challenges of future vessels, including new propulsion methods, fuel types and data-led scenarios.

Beyond internal crew development, the facility will also be available to external clients and partners, for crew training, project simulation, port operation assessments, dedicated research initiatives and bespoke vessel handling scenarios ahead of live execution. Over time, the ambition is to develop the site into a dedicated regional training centre for the wider maritime community.