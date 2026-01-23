MV Isle of Islay Begins Maiden Voyage to Scotland

The MV Isle of Islay began her maiden voyage from Cemre shipyard in Turkey back to Scotland last night.

Following her official handover to owners Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd. (CMAL) last week, a crew from CalMac is now onboard and will sail her back to Scotland. The repositioning voyage is expected to take around two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

During the journey home, MV Isle of Islay will call at two to three European ports for refueling, depending on need and fuel testing results. The sailing will also provide the crew with an opportunity for familiarization training, which will continue once they reach Scotland.

Once in Scottish waters, the CalMac crew will test the vessel in several ports and harbors and carry out local operational trials before she enters service.

A community event will be held on Islay to welcome the addition to the fleet. Guests will be able to tour the ferry and witness the ceremonial naming, during which a special edition bottle of Ardnahoe whisky will be used to christen the vessel.

While on board, guests will also see artwork on display from local school children who took part in a competition held across Islay and Jura. The winner’s pieces will be framed on the passenger deck, where they will be a permanent fixture.

The MV Isle of Islay is the first of four ferries being constructed by the yard and will serve Islay and Jura when she enters service. Her sister vessel, MV Loch Indaal, is expected to join the fleet later this year.

The new vessel has a clear focus on freight and sufficient passenger accommodation. With the capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles. This equips the Islay routes with a 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity and will strengthen the overall resilience of CalMac’s wider fleet.