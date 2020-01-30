Myklebust Lands Sølvtrans Contract

The Myklebust shipyard in Gursken has signed its fourth wellboat contract with Sølvtrans Rederi in Ålesund.

The vessel is based on Kongsberg NVC 389, the design being used for one vessel already under construction at Myklebust for Sølvtrans. Loading capacity is 4000 m3. The new hull will also be built at the Turkish shipyard Hat-San. Delivery of what will be newbuild no. 76 from Myklebust Verft is set for October 2021.

The latest contract gives Myklebust an order backlog of about $108 million for newbuildings and aftermarket. The yard has 135 permanent employees.