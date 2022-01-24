Marine Link
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Nakilat Takes Delivery of Another LNG Carrier

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 24, 2022

Photo courtesy Nakilat

Photo courtesy Nakilat

Nakilat took delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier, “Global Sealine”, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited (NSQL). 

Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, this is the final LNG newbuild carrier to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd., a joint venture between Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (Maran Ventures) (40%). Three of its sister vessels were delivered between 2020-2021 and are all under time charters.  

With a cargo carrying capacity of 174,000 cu. m., “Global Sealine” is the second vessel with X-DF propulsion system to join the Nakilat fleet and is chartered to Cheniere Marketing International LLP.

The delivery of this vessel brings Nakilat’s to 74 vessels, which is about 12% of the current global LNG fleet based on carrying capacity. To date, there are 25 LNG carriers, 4 LPG carrier and 1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessel being managed and operated in-house by NSQL.

Graphic courtesy Nakilat 

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week