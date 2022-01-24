Nakilat Takes Delivery of Another LNG Carrier

Nakilat took delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier, “Global Sealine”, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited (NSQL).

Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, this is the final LNG newbuild carrier to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd., a joint venture between Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (Maran Ventures) (40%). Three of its sister vessels were delivered between 2020-2021 and are all under time charters.

With a cargo carrying capacity of 174,000 cu. m., “Global Sealine” is the second vessel with X-DF propulsion system to join the Nakilat fleet and is chartered to Cheniere Marketing International LLP.

The delivery of this vessel brings Nakilat’s to 74 vessels, which is about 12% of the current global LNG fleet based on carrying capacity. To date, there are 25 LNG carriers, 4 LPG carrier and 1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessel being managed and operated in-house by NSQL.

