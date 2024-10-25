Naming Ceremony Held for Great Lakes' New Hopper Dredge Galveston Island

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company on Friday held a naming ceremony for its new hopper dredge, Galveston Island.

The newbuild is the first of two new 6,500-cubic-yard-capacity trailing suction hopper dredges (TSHD) being built by Conrad Shipyard for the United States' largest dredging contactor.

The dredge is equipped with a direct high-power pump-ashore installation, dredging system automation, dynamic positioning and tracking, U.S. EPA Tier 4 compliant engines, and have capabilities of running on biofuel to minimize the environmental impact. The Tier 4-compliant engines significantly reduce the vessel’s climate footprint, while other incorporated features minimize turbidity and marine species entrainment.

The newly built Galveston Island will replace one of the older hopper dredges in the Great lakes fleet, Terrapin Island, which was taken out of service after more than 40 years in operation.

Houston-based Great Lakes expects to take delivery of Galveston Island's sister vessel in 2025, completing its hopper fleet renewal program.