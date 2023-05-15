NASSCO Awarded USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Repair Job

San Diego shipyard General Dynamics NASSCO has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for maintenance, modernization and repair of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) fiscal 2023 selected restricted availability.

The $66,854,586 firm-fixed-price contract action includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $74,981,830.

The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations availability for managing critical modernization, maintenance and repair programs. Work is expected to be completed by October 2024.

The contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award (SAM) website, with two offers received.