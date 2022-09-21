NAT Suexmax Starts Time Charter

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) announced on Wednesday that one of its Suexmax tankers commenced a one-year time charter contract.

The 2010-built tanker has gone to work with "one of the world’s largest energy companies" at a rate in excess of $ 30,000 per day, NAT said. The company did not reveal the name of the vessel.

"This is one example showing that NAT is well placed for the significant upswing we now see in rates for our ships," said Herbjorn Hansson, founder, chairman and CEO of Nordic American Tankers.

The NAT fleet currently consists of 20 suezmax vessels, the company said, noting that the operating expenses of its vessels average $8,000 per day.