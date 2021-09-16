Nautilus Labs, TotalEnergies Expand Emissions Reduction Pilot

Nautilus Labs expanded the pilot phase initiated with TotalEnergies, a pilot aiming to optimize liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier’s fleet performance and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on its path towards carbon neutrality.

TotalEnergies was looking for a technology partner to visualize and analyze fleet data in order to optimize overall operational efficiency and cut emissions. The charterer works with various owners and therefore requires a solution that can easily and seamlessly integrate with all existing ship-to-shore systems. The partnership with Nautilus Labs started in November 2020 and has since been expanded to the full long-term chartered fleet.

“As a charterer, your systems and partners have to be flexible, smart, being able to adapt to new requirements and regulations. In Nautilus we found a solution that can work with any owner and seamlessly integrates all data sets, helping us optimize performance and decisions made during voyages, to ultimately cut greenhouse gas emissions," said Jerome Cousin, Vice President LNG Shipping at TotalEnergies. "Furthermore, we leverage Nautilus Platform to ease and streamline the process of emissions monitoring and reporting. Nautilus is an important partner for us to achieve our ‘Net Zero by 2050’ goal.”

Nautilus Labs leverages high frequency sensor data and builds machine learning models to predict true vessel performance, normalized for environmental factors, allowing TotalEnergies to reduce emissions along with fuel consumption and increase voyage outcomes. TotalEnergies, founder signatory of the Sea Cargo Charter, leverages Nautilus Platform to improve, streamline, and automate emissions monitoring and reporting, including CII tracking, to comply with binding and non-binding regulations, ultimately striving for their goal of carbon neutrality.