Monday, January 20, 2025
Navarino Expands Maritime Connectivity Portfolio with Castor Marine Acqusition

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 10, 2025

Ivo Veldkamp, CEO of Castor Marine (Credit: Castor Marine)

Maritime communications and connectivity company Navarino Group has acquired Dutch internet connectivity and IT solutions provider to the maritime industry Castor Marine.

Castor Marine will continue to operate independently within the Navarino Group, leveraging additional resources to expand its capabilities. Customers can expect uninterrupted service as well as access to an expanded portfolio of solutions.

Key benefits of the deal include an expanded service portfolio, enhanced global presence and accelerated innovation, driving forward the digital transformation of the maritime industry.

“Welcoming Castor Marine into the Navarino Group allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers. Together, we can offer enhanced services and exceed the high standards our customers have come to expect of us,” said Dimitris Tsikopoulos, CEO of Navarino.

“I’m excited to see what Castor Marine will achieve as part of the Navarino Group. This milestone unlocks new possibilities for our people and amplifies our offering,” added Ivo Veldkamp, CEO of Castor Marine.

