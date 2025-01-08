Navig8 Announces 80% Acquisition by ADNOC

Navig8 TopCo Holdings Inc. announced that it has been acquired by ADNOC Logistics and Services plc.

Navig8 is an international shipping pool operator and commercial management company with a modern owned fleet of 32 tankers and a presence in 15 cities across five continents. The Navig8 Group also holds investments in technical management companies, a marine fuels provider operating in over a thousand ports worldwide, and other enterprises serving the marine sector.

This deal represents a significant milestone for the Company, founded in 2007 as a private organisation by former traders Gary Brocklesby and Nicholas Busch. The acquisition is set to deliver value to both Navig8 and ADNOC L&S’ clients and shareholders, fostering opportunities for commercial growth and entry into new markets.

Nicolas Busch, CEO of Navig8, said: “We are excited to join forces with ADNOC L&S and the wider ADNOC Group. This achievement highlights the exceptional efforts of the Navig8 team over the past two decades, setting the stage for this next phase. Together, we aim to deliver even greater benefits to our customers, supporting ADNOC L&S’s growth and expanding Navig8’s presence in new markets.”

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “The completion of this landmark acquisition is a significant milestone in our transformational growth strategy. By integrating Navig8’s extensive fleet and global presence, we can enhance our service offerings, generating

substantial value for customers and shareholders. This strategic move unlocks new opportunities for commercial growth and expansion into new markets, reinforcing our position as a leading global energy maritime logistics company.”

Financial Highlights

Agreement terms: ADNOC L&S has acquired 80% of Navig8 for $1.04 billion (AED3.8 billion), with economic ownership effective from January 1, 2024. ADNOC L&S will acquire the remaining 20% ownership in mid-2027, for deferred consideration of between $335 million and $450 million (AED1.2 billion to AED1.7 billion), dependent on EBITDA delivery ad-interim, payable at that time.