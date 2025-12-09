Damen Landing Ship Transport Design Selected for US Navy Landing Ship Medium initiative

Damen Shipyards Group has announced the selection of its Landing Ship Transport (LST) 100 design by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). According to the navy, up to 35 LST100 vessels will be constructed at shipyards in the United States for the Medium Landing Ship programme (LSM). This US Navy initiative aims to enhance capability to transport and land Marine Corps units in contested environments.

Proven standard platform

NAVSEA released the RFI (Request for Information) to the industry at the beginning of 2025. Following this, in July, Damen received a Technical Data Package (TDP) award from NAVSEA for the LST100. The design has now been selected as the basis for the LSM class, following which up to 35 LST100s will be constructed at American yards. To ensure speed of delivery to the fleet, the Navy was seeking a non-developmental sea-going vessel design. Damen has previously delivered an LST100, providing the opportunity for NAVSEA representatives to visit an in-service example for themselves.

Additionally, last year, the Australian Government announced its selection of the LST100 for the Australian Defence Force’s Landing Craft Heavy program. With this, up to eight of the vessels will be constructed by Australian shipyards.

Diverse operational scope

The LST100 is 100.68 meters long with a beam of 16 meters and a draught of 3.58 meters. It is suited to a diverse range of operations. With its ability to transport personnel, vehicles, equipment and cargo, the vessel can be used in patrol, landing, survey and reconnaissance operations, as well as for the delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

In its standard design it features bunks for 282 personnel. Cargo can be transported on the RoRo deck (500m2), vehicle deck (400m2) and on the helicopter deck. The vessel is able to sail at speeds of up to 14 knots, with an endurance of 3,890 nautical miles. At endurance speed of 10 knots, it can reach up to 7,530 nautical miles.

The LST100 features extensive flexibility. Its modular design enables straightforward adaptation and upgrade without compromising the benefits of standardization. For example, with the addition of a standard, 20-metre modular block, the vessel can be enlarged to the LST120 design during construction.