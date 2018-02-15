Gulf Navigation Holding FY Profit Falls

Related News

New UK Sub Completes its First Dive

The U.K. Royal Navy’s fourth Astute class submarine, Audacious, has completed its first ever dive, marking a milestone on…

USS Wyoming Arrives in Norfolk for Overhaul

Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN-742) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) on January 9 for refueling…

Containerships, Viasea Join Forces on New Route

Shortsea vessel operators Containerships and Viasea Shipping have partnered up on a new route to Norway. This partnership…

UN Environment Visits IMO

​When it comes to ocean protection and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals, International Maritime Organization…

New Program Makes it Easier to Ship Cars at Port Everglades

Crowley Maritime has helped launch a pilot Vehicle Validation Export Process Program that now allows shippers to submit original…

Polarcus Awarded 4D Project in Asia Pacific

Marine geophysical company Polarcus Limited said it has received a letter of award for a 4D marine seismic acquisition project…

Britain Reviewing Risks to its Satellite-Reliant Infrastructure

Britain is reviewing its reliance on satellite-based technology for critical infrastructure including the Global Positioning…

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Doubles Footprint in Port of Zeebrugge

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics has signed a concession agreement with the Port of Zeebrugge to develop 49 hectares of land…

Op/Ed: AIWA - A National Asset Worth Funding

What does the future hold for infrastructure investment on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in 2018? The Atlantic Intracoastal…

UN: 22 Ethiopian Migrants Missing off Yemen

Twenty-two Ethiopian migrants are missing after being dumped in the sea off Yemen, the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday. IOM spokesman…

ClassNK Updates PrimeShip-HULL Software

ClassNK has just released the latest version of its design support software PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.5.0.0, developed in response to the IACS Common Structural…