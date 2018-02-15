Marine Link
Thursday, February 15, 2018

Gulf Navigation Holding FY Profit Falls

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 15, 2018

Photo: Gulf Navigation Holding

Photo: Gulf Navigation Holding

Dubai based tanker owner Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC reported its 2017 FY net profit fell to 40.7 ‍million dirhams versus 136.6 ‍million dirhams a year ago.
 
The company's FY gross revenues rose to 137.9 million dirhams versus ​129.5 million dirmahs for the year prior.
 
