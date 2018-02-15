Gulf Navigation Holding FY Profit Falls

Related News
New UK Sub Completes its First Dive
The U.K. Royal Navy’s fourth Astute class submarine, Audacious, has completed its first ever dive, marking a milestone on…
USS Wyoming Arrives in Norfolk for Overhaul
Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN-742) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) on January 9 for refueling…
Containerships, Viasea Join Forces on New Route
Shortsea vessel operators Containerships and Viasea Shipping have partnered up on a new route to Norway. This partnership…
UN Environment Visits IMO
When it comes to ocean protection and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals, International Maritime Organization…
New Program Makes it Easier to Ship Cars at Port Everglades
Crowley Maritime has helped launch a pilot Vehicle Validation Export Process Program that now allows shippers to submit original…
Polarcus Awarded 4D Project in Asia Pacific
Marine geophysical company Polarcus Limited said it has received a letter of award for a 4D marine seismic acquisition project…
Britain Reviewing Risks to its Satellite-Reliant Infrastructure
Britain is reviewing its reliance on satellite-based technology for critical infrastructure including the Global Positioning…
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Doubles Footprint in Port of Zeebrugge
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics has signed a concession agreement with the Port of Zeebrugge to develop 49 hectares of land…
Op/Ed: AIWA - A National Asset Worth Funding
What does the future hold for infrastructure investment on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in 2018? The Atlantic Intracoastal…
UN: 22 Ethiopian Migrants Missing off Yemen
Twenty-two Ethiopian migrants are missing after being dumped in the sea off Yemen, the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday. IOM spokesman…
ClassNK Updates PrimeShip-HULL Software
ClassNK has just released the latest version of its design support software PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.5.0.0, developed in response to the IACS Common Structural…
Metal Shark Introduces New Line of Passenger Vessels
At the same time, Metal Shark also announces reduced lead times for newbuild vessels. Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has partnered with
Several Car Shippers Face Fines for Rigging Bids
EU antitrust regulators are set to fine Nippon Yusen KK (NYK) and several other Japanese shippers as well as Norwegian Wallenius Wilhelmsen
How Much is That Superyacht Worth?
Sam Tucker Will Tell You! There’s a new name in Superyacht valuation, and the name is VesselsValue.com. Last month we spoke with VesselsValue.
Kvaerner Bags Two Contracts for Disposal of Platforms
Kvaerner has entered into an agreement with Allseas for the recycling of the topside and bridge of the 36-year-old Valhall QP platform when Allseas