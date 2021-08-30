Navios Partners Takes Over Navios Acquisition

Dry bulk shipowner Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and tanker shipowner Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. will merge to create the largest U.S. publicly-listed shipping company. Together, the combined company will own and operate more than 140 vessels aggregating approximately 15 million deadweight tons operating in three segments through 15 different vessel types and serving more than 10 end markets.

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions, will see Navios Acquisition merge with a subsidiary of Navios Partners and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Navios Partners. The combined company will be led by Navios Partners' existing board of directors.

Navios Acquisition shareholders will receive 0.1275 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each outstanding common share of Navios Acquisition. All of Navios Acquisition’s outstanding 8.125% First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes, due on November 15, 2021 will be redeemed in accordance with their terms with the proceeds of a cash contribution from Navios Partners and newly arranged secured term loan financings.

Angeliki Frangou, chairwoman and CEO, said, "We are announcing a transformative transaction. The combined entity will be the largest U.S. publicly-listed shipping company in terms of vessel count, with 15 vessel types diversified across three segments, servicing more than 10 end markets. About one-third of our fleet will be in each of the dry bulk, containership and tanker segment. We believe that this combination will result in a stronger, more resilient entity, mitigating sector specific cyclicality. This should enable us to capitalize on opportunities throughout the industry and provide even returns to our stakeholders across cycles.

"This combination of two companies with similar core values and beliefs, as it relates to our service offerings, will allow us to continue to deliver the high-quality service that our customers expect. We have a proven model to execute seamless combinations, as evidenced by our prior successful roll-up transactions, and we anticipate a smooth execution for this combination as well."

The current value of the combined company’s vessels is estimated at $4.2 billion based upon the average of publicly available broker reports; the combined company will also have an enterprise value of approximately $2.25 billion. It will have a $1.6 billion pipeline of contracted revenue coupled with about 47,634 available days in 2022.