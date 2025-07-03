NAVTOR Sets Up Shop in United Arab Emirates

NAVTOR, an e-Navigation and performance technology provider to the maritime industry, has opened a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a strategic move aimed at supporting regional growth.

NAVTOR has launched NAVTOR Middle East, the company’s 13th dedicated regional office.

After less than a month following the creation of NAVTOR Türkiye, the new Dubai center will help local shipping companies take advantage of the latest smart shipping solutions, delivering greater efficiencies, safety, sustainability, and business and operational performance.

Amitabh Sankranti, the pioneer of NAVTOR’s breakthrough Digital Logbooks, has assumed the new role of Managing Director – Middle East for NAVTOR.

NAVTOR has taken the decision to open Dubai office after sustained regional growth with its portfolio of integrated e-Navigation and Performance solutions. The business, which has products and services on over 18,000 vessels worldwide, has announced it was time to ‘take the next step’ after years of success with local agent Blue Chip Marine (BCM).

“We are witnessing significant momentum in the maritime industry across the Middle East, particularly in Dubai, which continues to emerge as a major global shipping hub. The region is seeing a steady influx of new shipping companies and management firms, reinforcing its strategic importance.

“For NAVTOR, having a local presence in key maritime centres is essential to supporting our customers and driving innovation. With a strong and experienced team now in place in Dubai, we are well-positioned to deliver value and expect steady, sustainable growth in the region moving forward,” said Sankranti.

Existing customers are being transferred from BCM to NAVTOR Middle East, with Shamanth Denrice D'Souza also joining as Regional Sales Director – Middle East. The Dubai office will now grow to both increase awareness of NAVTOR’s unique digital ecosystem and its solutions, such as NavStation and NavFleet, and provide optimal service and support to a growing customer base.