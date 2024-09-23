NBBB and ESR Names Goedhard Sales and Marketing Director

Shared Ice Services LLC, responsible for the professional services of both Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) and Everett Ship Repair (ESR), announced the appointment of Bart Goedhard as the new Director of Sales and Marketing.

Goedhard brings more than 30 years of extensive experience in the international maritime and transportation industry, having held leadership positions across a diverse range of sectors, including -marine and energy solutions, shipbuilding and repair firms, terminal ownership and operations, transportation companies, stevedoring services, and tug and barge operations.

In his new role, Goedhard will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives, focusing on expanding our market presence and driving revenue growth.

“We are excited to welcome Bart Goedhard to our team,” said Gavin Higgins, CEO, “His extensive experience and dynamic leadership style will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. We are confident that Bart will play a key role in our future success.”

“I am honored to join and look forward to working with the talented team here and drive continued growth and success of ESR and NBBB,” said Goedhard said. “Together, we will build on the company’s strong foundation and drive continued success.”

Goedhard is an alumnus of Central Washington University and a decorated veteran, having served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He currently holds the position of President at the Yukon Club in Seattle and plays a significant leadership role in the Tournament of Roses Association in Pasadena, Calif. Additionally, Goedhard is a dedicated mentor at the University of Washington’s CoMotion Lab, Washington Maritime Blue, among other organizations.