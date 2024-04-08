NCL Orders Eight New Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has ordered eight new ships, the most comprehensive newbuild order in its history.

The order represents nearly 25,000 additional berths, with new classes of ships for each of its three brands and the construction of a multi-ship pier at Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

The new ships are scheduled for delivery over a 10-year period, between 2026 and 2036. Following the delivery of four Prima-Plus class ships from 2025 through 2028, Norwegian Cruise Line is expected to take delivery of four approximately 200,000-gross-ton ships, each with a capacity of nearly 5,000 guests, in 2030, 2032, 2034 and 2036, which are subject to financing.

Building on the success of its Allura Class ships, the last one being delivered in 2025, Oceania Cruises is scheduled to take delivery of two 86,000-gross-ton ships, each with a capacity of 1,450 guests in 2027 and 2029.

Following the Explorer Class ships, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is scheduled to take delivery of two 77,000-gross-ton ships, each with a capacity of 850 guests, in 2026 and 2029.

In partnership with the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, each brand will design their new ship class and focus on creating the largest, most efficient, and innovative vessels of their respective fleet. Aligning with the company’s sustainability efforts, the new ship designs are expected to advance the journey towards decarbonization.

The company has obtained export credit financing with favorable terms to fund 80% of the contract price of each of the two Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises ships, subject to certain conditions. The ship orders for Norwegian Cruise Line remain subject to financing, currently underway.

The new pier development at the company’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, is slated to break ground in summer 2024 and be completed by late 2025 with an investment of approximately $150 million. The new pier will be constructed to simultaneously accommodate two large vessels of the company’s current and future ship classes.