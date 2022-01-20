Neander Names Whiting as New Marketing Director

German outboard manufacturer Neander announced it has welcomed Richard Whiting on board to join the team as marketing director. Whiting brings many years of experience in increasing brand awareness and will be responsible for leading all of the company's communications efforts designed to promote the Dtorque 50 diesel outboard and build customer confidence in the product.

Whiting said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the outstanding Neander team. Having worked with Joel Reid at Cox Powertrain as Creative Manager in the past, I've been introduced to Lutz, Björn and the rest of the Neander team. The team have done an incredible job in creating and marketing the Dtorque so far. The Dtorque 50 has enormous potential and given the engine has been out in the field for a number of years, it is well placed to fulfil the huge demand we see for diesel outboards.

“My job as marketing director will be to develop a brand that matches the ingenuity of the technology and to position Neander for growth as it evolves into what I believe can be an industry leading OEM. I cannot wait to take on this challenge and am looking forward to working with our partners across the globe.”

Björn Thomsen, CEO of Neander Motors, said, "I am very pleased that we have Richard on board. As a manufacturer, we had in the past given the distribution of our Dtorque exclusively to Yanmar Marine International B.V., so our focus was more on the technical product development then on the associated sales processes such as marketing the product. Now that we have taken over the complete marketing ourselves, there are big tasks waiting for us to market the Neander company and our products, to establish visibility and communication with our customers.”