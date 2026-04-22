Fincantieri to Upgrade PPA Vessels with Combat Systems

Italy’s Fincantieri will lead the upgrade of the PPA-class multipurpose combat ships to a full combat system configuration under a new contract.

The agreement, signed with the European defense procurement agency OCCAR, covers the integration of advanced capabilities into vessels currently in service and under construction.

Fincantieri is part of a temporary consortium with Leonardo, with its share of the contract valued at about $73 million (€62 million).

The work includes upgrading vessels from ‘Light’ and ‘Light Plus’ configurations to a ‘Full Combat System’ configuration, as well as introducing enhanced cyber defense capabilities.

The program will involve both delivered ships and those still under construction to align the entire PPA fleet with the most advanced operational configuration.

The PPA program is designed with a scalable system that allows vessels to perform a range of missions, from patrol and search and rescue to full combat operations.