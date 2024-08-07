Near-Shore Cable Repair Keeps Wave Energy Testing on Track

US marine services contractor Phoenix International has completed a time-sensitive repair of the 60-meter berth electro-opto-mechanical cable at the Kaneohe Wave Energy Test Site in Hawaii.

The dynamic shoreline environment necessitated development of an innovative plan that met the needs of the Ocean Cables and Unmanned Systems Division of the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center.

The Test Site was the first grid connected wave energy test site installed in U.S. waters, and the cable had sustained damage along the shore landing riprap. This time sensitive repair was critical to support wave energy converter deployment schedules and other site initiatives.

After several months of planning, Phoenix received approval to commence the repair in March 2024, and mobilization was initiated. A 50-ft by 60-ft modular jack up barge was outfitted with a Phoenix Palfinger crane, custom cable chutes, 10k winches, a shallow water dive spread and other miscellaneous repair support equipment. It provided a stable and reliable work platform on a site known for unfavorable nearshore working conditions.

The shore end of the damaged cable was repaired by splicing in a new section of cable to the existing offshore leg from the jack up barge positioned at a depth of 17 feet. Approximately 1,089-linear feet of cable was pulled offshore with the barge mounted winch.

The new cable was spooled off the flatbed mounted power reel to a stand on shore. Cable floats were added at the mean high-water mark as the pull progressed. Both the existing offshore cable and new shore end were jointed in a submersible splice box provided and accomplished by Marmon Utility (Cable OEM).

Once jointing and initial testing was complete, the splice box was deployed, and both the cable omega loops and splice box were fastened to the seabed. The shore end was routed, connected at the beach vault and final testing satisfactorily completed.

Travis Niederhauser, Phoenix Hawaii Area Manager, stated: “Phoenix personnel, consultants, subcontractors and suppliers all performed to the highest standard. We are grateful for their support.”