Neptune Lines Orders Two Car Carriers from China's Fujian Mawei

Greek shipping company Neptune Lines announced the order of two next generation car carrier vessels, specially designed for its short sea trades. Fujian Mawei shipyard in China will build the 4,200 CEU DF PCTC vessels for scheduled delivery in 2026.

The new vessels, under the Genesis Project, are the first two of a new series which reflects Neptune’s strategy to supplement its fleet over the next decade, increase relevant cargo capacity by 36% from current core fleet vessels, and reduce emissions to remain well ahead of global targets.

Both vessels have hybrid energy systems - designed and constructed to use battery installation to supply peak power - and are dual fueled able to utilize LNG or VLSFO as fuel for reduced greenhouse gas emissions in a high pressure two-stroke engine. A controllable pitch propeller with shaft generator and multiple thrusters are utilized for the propulsion and efficient maneuvering of the vessels. Shore power capability will be installed, able to connect to port grids when available to remove emissions when in port.

The design has been developed together with Deltamarin, and the vessels will be classed by DNV.

Neptune Lines’s CEO Craig Jasienski, said, “Neptune Lines continues to improve its environmental performance by using the latest advanced technologies, fuels, and scale improvements. We are determined to drive the energy transition of the shipping industry, while remaining committed to providing adaptable and sophisticated solutions to our customers’ needs and reacting swiftly to their demands. We remain dedicated to our mantra of Wake Forward.”