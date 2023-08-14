Neptune Lines Taps Maindeck to Digitize Dry Dock Project Management

Greek shipping company Neptune Lines will trial Maindeck's digital project management solution to plan and execute dry-docking projects.

Neptune Lines provides transportation and shipping solutions for manufacturers and shippers of cars and high and heavy cargoes. Its fleet comprises 22 pure car and truck carrier vessels with loading capacities ranging from 1,500 to 6,500 vehicles.

During the upcoming drydocking of Neptune Galene, Neptune Lines will trial Maindeck's platform to optimize its project management and enhance efficiency across all project phases. Features of the solution include advanced tendering, tracking and reporting capabilities.

“We are proud to be working with Neptune Lines, one of the leading Greek ship managers. This collaboration aligns with Maindeck’s commitment to partnering with industry leaders and delivering exceptional services,” said Maindeck’s CEO, Sasan Mameghani.

"Under the forward-looking and strategically-minded leadership of its top management, Neptune Lines sets the highest of standards in contemporary ship management. We are looking forward to working closely with the company's technical department and helping the project team maximize the value derived from the repair management process," said Maindeck's exclusive agent in Greece, Andreas Scaramangas of Resolute Maritime Services Inc.