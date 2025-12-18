Nereida Energy to Supply Maritime Battery Systems for Fjord Ferries

Nereida Energy has signed its first contract to supply maritime battery systems with a total capacity of 17MWh to Frydenbø Elmarin. The systems will be installed on two ferries owned by Vestlandske Trafikk, which will be converted to electric propulsion for operation in the Geirangerfjord starting summer 2026.

The Geirangerfjord is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, and from January 2026, strict requirements for zero-emission vessels will come into effect. This project is an important contribution to reducing emissions and preserving the unique nature of the fjord.

The delivery includes two advanced Nereida Energy LFP battery systems with a combined capacity of 17MWh. One system, with a capacity of 12.7 MWh, will be installed on MF Hjørungavåg, while the other system, with a capacity of 4.4 MWh, will be installed on MF Jotunheim. Both ferries are being converted to electric operation.