Netherlands Calls on EU to Sanction Houthis

The Netherlands called on the EU on Wednesday to sanction Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist group, after the organisation claimed responsibility for an attack on the Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden.

The Iran-aligned group has launched numerous assaults on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, targeting ships they deem linked to Israel in what they describe as solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war on Gaza.

"The Houthis have long posed a serious threat to freedom of navigation," the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Countries including the United States, Israel, Canada and Australia have labelled the Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, as a terrorist organisation.

EU DECISION WOULD IMPLY ECONOMIC SANCTIONS

A potential EU decision to add the group to its terrorist list -- which currently includes 13 individuals and 22 groups or entities -- would imply economic sanctions and the freezing of funds and assets.

Monday's strike on the Minervagracht injured two sailors and forced a helicopter evacuation of 19 crew members, according to the EU maritime mission Aspides and the vessel's operator.

The Houthis' military spokesperson said the attack was carried out by a cruise missile.

Amsterdam-based operator Spliethoff said Minervagracht was in international waters in the Gulf of Aden when it was hit, suffering substantial damage and a fire.

The Houthis said they attacked Minervagracht because its owner violated "the entry ban to the ports of occupied Palestine".

It was the first Houthi attack on a commercial ship since September 1, when they targeted Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

In July, the Houthis attacked and sank the Magic Seas bulk carrier and Eternity C cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The last significant Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden was on the Singapore-flagged Lobivia container ship in July, 2024.





(Reuters - Reporting by Hatem Maher, Mohammed Ghobari and Alessandro Parodi; Editing by Leslie Adler, Stephen Coates and Ed Osmond)

