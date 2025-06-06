NetZero & CT Marine Launch CT70 Electric Pushboat

NetZero Renewable Solutions and CT Marine have announced the launch of the CT70, a next-generation, fully electric pushboat purpose-built for the unique demands of U.S. inland waterways. Designed with crew safety, operational performance, and environmental at its core, the CT70 delivers up to 90% fewer emissions and 65% lower maintenance costs compared to traditional diesel vessels.

At the heart of each CT70 is a 5MWh containerized, swappable battery system, providing up to 12 hours of continuous operation. Unlike traditional electric vessels that rely solely on dockside charging, the CT70 is equipped with battery swapping compatibility, allowing rapid battery exchanges at shore in as little as 30 minutes.

Charging options include:

Power Swap Stations: Off-site charging using existing grid infrastructure

On-board Charging: For extended range and redundancy

Dockside Charging: Plug-and-play compatibility at shore stations

This modular approach significantly reduces onboard battery footprint, overall weight, and capital costs—bringing flexibility and efficiency to fleet operators.