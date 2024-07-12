New AAL Heavy Lift Vessel Set for Maiden Voyage

AAL Hamburg, the second of eight Super B-Class heavy lift series being built for AAL Shipping has been named during a formal ceremony at the CSSC Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard in Guangzhou, China. The newbuild will soon be delivered and commence a busy maiden voyage to Europe.

The 32,000 dwt, dual fuel multipurpose heavy lift vessel is equipped with three heavy lift port side cranes (350 tonnes capacity each and 700 tonnes maximum lift) as well as the latest innovation from the AAL Engineering Team, the ‘AAL ECO-DECK’. To be fitted on all Super B-Class vessels, the retractable weather-deck system increases the clear stowage space on deck to over 5,200 sq m. AAL Hamburg will soon join sistership AAL Limassol – the first vessel in the series – trading on key routes from Asia to Europe, America and Australia.

AAL Hamburg’s maiden voyage will see the vessel transport a mix of project cargo, including ducts and panels; boiler parts; transformers and accessories; as well as four barges weighing approximately 5,600 tonnes in total, for which the ECO-DECK will be deployed.

“The delivery of AAL Hamburg, as well as the success of AAL Limassol’s record-setting maiden voyage, is the realization of a long-term strategy initiated several years ago to have a highly capable fleet suited to serve the variety of cargo types and industries that our customers represent,” said AAL Managing Director Christophe Grammare.

“With a long history of almost half a century in the shipping industry, our parent company Schoeller Holdings has been committed to investing in a modern fleet of vessels for AAL, and most importantly ensuring that our new vessels take us into the future in an environmentally friendly manner and in full compliance with all current and upcoming international regulations.”

The third-generation newbuildings from AAL will see a total of eight Super B-Class vessels join the fleet, following the order of two additional vessels in May. The latest two vessels on the order – AAL Newcastle and AAL Mumbai – will have an increased maximum heavy lift capability of 800 tonnes. The remaining vessels in the series will be delivered between now and 2026.

“We have seen from AAL Limassol’s voyage – with a hugely varied cargo load of nearly 90,000 freight tons including barges, modules, cranes and wind turbines – that the Super B-Class fleet is already realizing a new level of capability for AAL. AAL Hamburg’s maiden voyage is further reinforcing that sentiment and we are looking forward to welcoming the remaining vessels in the series over the next two years.”

